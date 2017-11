A mild day lies ahead in Ottawa, but the increasing wind will help make it feel cooler.

There will be a few fog patches to start the day, then we can hope for a few sunny breaks. The southwest wind will gust to near 40 km/h, but the high hits 8 C so expect that snow to start melting.

Clouds move back in through the afternoon with a few showers by evening.

It will be much colder by Wednesday so enjoy the one day warm-up.

