After a weekend marked freezing rain, we could be seeing more snow today in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Monday's Environment Canada forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, a chance of flurries and a daytime high of – 3 C.

It may seem counterintuitive, but the temperature will continue to rise Monday night, even if the snow continues after the sun sets.

By the time Tuesday rolls around, it could be as warm as 9 C in the national capital region. Who wants to hit the beach?

