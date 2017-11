Ottawa experienced its first real snowfall of the season this morning.

Overnight snow blanketed the city, with temperatures at -2 C this morning.Temperatures are expected to drop to about -9 C, which will make for icy road conditions.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall today, Environment Canada said, before the weather forecast begins to improve.

This evening, expect to see mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.

