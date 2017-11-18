It's not like we didn't know it was coming, but the first real taste of winter always seems to surprise us with its arrival and this winter's arrival will be a doozy.

Starting this afternoon, a wide swath of messy, wintery weather begins to make its way to the capital, with heavy snow falling to the north of Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings from Petawawa to Maniwaki as well as rain, freezing rain and generally bad conditions for the southern and eastern parts of the region.

Temperatures will rise to the zero mark, making for slippery road conditions, too, so find a way to hunker down and let this weekend pass by mostly inside if you can.

This system will be pushed out by a cold front later Sunday and then an area of high pressure sinks in, returning some sunshine to the skies for Monday.

