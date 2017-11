Wrap a scarf around your neck and grab a hot beverage, Ottawa-Gatineau, because today will be frigid.

Monday's daytime high is a mere 2 C, but at least there's currently no chance of precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

Instead, the day should be split between periods of sunshine and cloudiness, with the temperature dipping down to – 6 C overnight.

Tuesday's forecast, on the other hand, calls for a chance of either showers or flurries and a high near 4 C.

