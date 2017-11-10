It's going to be really, really cold on Friday.

So cold, in fact, that we're not supposed to get any warmer than -8 C. There's also a special weather statement in effect and Environment Canada is warning that black ice and flash freezing are a real possibility, so drive carefully.

It'll be dark as well. Ottawa is only set to get five hours of sun, and clouds will rule the skies for most of the day.

Oh yes, did we mention snow? There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

The nighttime low drops us down around -12 C.

