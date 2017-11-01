Ottawa could see its first snow of the season later tonight.
The temperature already dipped below 0 C early Wednesday morning, but it will warm up slightly later in the day.
Environment Canada said the high will reach 8 C with overcast skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
In the evening, there's a chance of rain showers or flurries. The low will drop to 3 C.
The rain is also expected to stick around for the rest of the week, except for Saturday, when the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud.
