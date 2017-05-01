April showers bring... rounds of May rain?

You may want to keep that umbrella handy for the next few days Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement because of "several rounds of rain" expected in eastern Ontario today and tonight.

Forecasters say Ottawa could see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by Tuesday morning before it tapers off.

A few heavier thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

Temperature near 10C

The high will reach 12 C today with east winds gusting from 20-40 km/h. There's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening.

The temperature should stay steady near 11 C overnight as another 15 to 25 millimetres of rain falls.

Tuesday will see a high of 14 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

If you're missing the sun, it may peek out Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. There will still be a 30 per cent chance of showers, so keep that umbrella handy.