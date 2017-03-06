A freezing rain warning for Ottawa calls for slippery overnight hours as the temperature rises in the capital.

Monday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing rain late in the afternoon. An east wind should hit 20 kilometres per hour in the morning as the high reaches –2 C.

The freezing rain should begin early Monday evening, and Environment Canada calls for a "long-lasting period" of it before the warm front moves in over eastern Ontario. That could amount to between five and 10 millimetres of ice build-up.

Monday night should also feature an east wind continuing at 20 km/h while the temperature rises to 3 C by morning.

The freezing rain could hit areas like Renfrew County starting in the late afternoon.

The precipitation should change to rain Tuesday morning as the temperature continues to climb to a high of 9 C.

Wednesday could also bring rain or snow as the high reaches 6 C. Then the temperature starts to drop again at the end of the week and through the weekend.