The Crashed Ice officials must have talked to Mother Nature because it's suddenly very cold and will remain that way until Sunday in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for the near future and you will see why right now.

Friday's weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and early in the afternoon as a northwest wind hits 20 kilometres per hour. The high will be –10 C.

Tonight should be partly cloudy as the low hits –20 C with the wind making it feel more like –26. For those heading to Crashed Ice, you better dress very warmly.

Saturday should bring a mix of sun and cloud with the wind hitting 15 km/h. The high will be just –11 C with the wind chill at a ghastly –29.

The sun won't really help with that. Public health tried to help with this puppy photo.

FROSTBITE ADVISORY: Overnight March 2 until further notice.

Tips to stay warm: https://t.co/t580eIBFA2#OttNews #ottweather pic.twitter.com/A8Xi2UXHrh — @ottawahealth

Saturday night should be clear with a low of –20 C once again.

Sunday brings a reprieve with a high of –5 C and some increasing cloudiness.

Snow could return Sunday night and the forecast currently calls for snow or rain through Wednesday. That could mean a wet start to the week, but at least the temperature will rise a little bit.