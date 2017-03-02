The capital received 23 millimetres of rain, so naturally snow and classic winter temperatures have returned today.

Thursday's forecast calls for periods of snow ending late in the morning turning into a mix of sun and cloud through the afternoon.

We should see about two centimetres of snow as a northwest wind gusts from 40 to 60 kilometres per hour and the high reaches –6 C. So, winter clothing is a good idea.

Thursday night should bring a few clouds with a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 km/h as the low drops to a chilly –16 C.

The work and school week ends tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of –10 C. Friday night should bring the temperature down to –21 C, which is perfect for athletes competing in Red Bull Crashed Ice, but not so much for the fans.

Saturday looks like a crisp, sunny day with a high of –12 C. The overnight low then drops to –20 C.

The temperature should begin to warm up again on Sunday and continue into next week.