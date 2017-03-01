Grab the umbrella, raincoat and boots today because it will rain all day long to kick off March in the capital, capped off by snow and a flash freeze overnight.

Wednesday's forecast calls for periods of rain and a high of 9 C.

Tonight should see periods of rain change to a few flurries near midnight as the temperature drops to –9 C.

There should also be a southeast wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in the late evening, which should turn into a southwest wind gusting from 30 to 50 km/h near midnight.

That means all the rain and melting snow could change to ice for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday could also feature flurries ending in the late morning as the sun peeks out in the afternoon. There should also be a strong northwest wind gusting from 40 to 60 km/h as the high reaches a chilly –6 C.

Thursday night drops to –20 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, while Friday and Saturday nights should also fall to –20 C. Remember that if you're going out over the weekend.