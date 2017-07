The wacky weather week is wrapping up with a calm and quiet Sunday, but there's a chance it could get a little wet this evening.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 23 C and only a 30 per cent chance of showers under a mix of sun and cloud. The humidex will make the temperature feel more like 26 C and the UV index will be 8, or very high.

Winds will be coming from the west at 20 km/h late in the morning.

Tonight, there will be a 60 per cent of showers and the low will be 16 C.