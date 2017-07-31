It's set to be another hot and humid day in Ottawa, but a risk of thundershowers Monday afternoon could help cool down the day.

It will be sunny early in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon to spoil the nice weather.

A risk of thundershowers could also put a damper on some afternoon plans.

Monday's high will be 27 C with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Unfortunately the chance of rain may mark the beginning of a wet week with a chance of showers expected throughout the first days of August.