After an unusually dry stretch of weather, we may run into some rain Sunday.

It will be sunny in the morning, but an early mix of sun and cloud will give way to showers later in the afternoon.

If pure rain wasn't bad enough, there's a 30 per cent chance of thunderstorms as well.

Sunday's high will be 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32 C. We drop down to a night time low of 16 C.

Don't get too down about the forecast, though. The beginning of August should give us some warm, dry days.

