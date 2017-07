A prolonged period of dry, bright weather is about to begin — and do we ever need it.

The high for Friday will be 23 C with a north breeze gusting over 20 km/h.

Ottawa won't see much humidity for the weekend, with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid 20s.

Things get warmer towards the end of the weekend, with Sunday's high near 30 C.

Enjoy it, we've earned it.

