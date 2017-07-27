Thursday's weather motto is "short term pain for long term gain."

After showers overnight Wednesday and a slight chance of a passing shower this afternoon, the extended forecast looks amazing!

Thursday's high will be a warm 27 C, with the humidex pushing us over 30 C. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a mix of sun and cloud later today.

The breeze will act up a bit out of the west, with gusts over 20 km/h. Thursday's nighttime low will drop to 12 C.

Friday through until next Wednesday brings dry and generally bright weather — just what the doctor ordered.

