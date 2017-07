There will be some patchy fog to watch out for early Wednesday morning, but all in all, the day ahead doesn't look too bad.

There will be cloudy periods, especially by the afternoon, but only a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The high will reach 24 C on the heels of a developing afternoon southerly breeze at 25 km/h.

A few showers are likely early Thursday, but then what looks like an amazing summer-like pattern takes hold through the weekend.

null null