Monday will bring some shades of September to start your week.

With a rainfall warning and a blustery northeast wind developing, combined with a high temperature of about 17, it will be anything but summer like in the capital today.

Rain will fall heavy at times, and in total about 30 to 40 mm are expected to fall throughout the day with another 10 to 15 mm overnight. There was also some thunder and lightning early in the morning.

Not to worry, though, after this early taste of fall it will be back to our previously scheduled July warmth by Wednesday and beyond.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are highs of 27 with lows of 16.

null null