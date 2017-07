We seem to be steering clear of the rain showers this weekend, with Saturday looking sunny.

The high will remain in the mid 20s, with the sun breaking up some cloudy periods.

Humidity will still rear its ugly head, making it feel like 28 C.

The clouds will clear in the evening and the low will be 14 C.

For Sunday, there's a slight change of showers in the afternoon. Keep your fingers crossed.

