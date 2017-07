Expect some sun and cloud Friday, with a warm high near 27 C.

The humidity should drop slightly and a nice breeze will help create a comfortable July day. The UV index will be quite high, so make sure to protect yourself if you're gardening or at the beach.

Friday night will bring in some clouds and the temperature will drop to 15 C.

I don't want to jinx things, but the weekend may just pan out nicely. Keep your fingers crossed, and stay tuned

