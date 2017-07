Thursday is going to look like most of the summer before it: at times some sun, at times some clouds.

It will still be warm, and still a bit humid. If you don't like rain, the good news is there is only a slight chance of passing showers in the afternoon.

The high temperature will hit 27 C, but it will feel like 34 once the humidity kicks in. Friday brings no large changes either. It seems we're stuck in a cycle.

Enjoy!

