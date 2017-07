It's going to be another warm and humid one today, Ottawa — with a twist.

This afternoon, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area. Skies will cloud over near midday, with the window for showers and storms from 2 to 5 p.m.

The high will be 28 C, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 30s.

Sunshine returns Thursday, and it will be only marginally less humid. Find a cool spot!

