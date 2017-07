After some low cloud and fog to start your Tuesday, expect a warm, humid day in Ottawa with a mix of sun and cloud.

There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower in the area, so keep an eye out for that on the commute home.

The high temperature will reach 28 C, but with the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 30s. At least a bit of a southwest breeze will develop by afternoon.

I hope you like it warm and humid. Look for the same Wednesday, too.

