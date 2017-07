It is not too surprising, given the way this summer has gone so far, that you will need your umbrella at times today.

Look for clouds with a chance of showers this morning, then variable skies this afternoon with a shower or thunderstorm in the area.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 20s but it will be humid, making it feel more like the low 30s.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies and a warm high of 28, but more importantly, no rain!

