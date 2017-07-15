What a morning to wake up to: sunrise at 5:29 a.m. and you could actually see the sun this time. No clouds!

You can expect a mix of sun and cloud today and no rain for a welcome change.

Temperatures bump up to a more normal 27 C today and the UV levels will be very high at 8, so pack some sunscreen. A light westerly breeze will keep things pleasant should the sun be scorching.

Enjoy the day, and Sunday morning, as the skies are set to bring some more rain to the region on Sunday afternoon. The rain will continue on Monday, because we all should be used to it by now.

null null