Stay thawed out there today. The temperature felt like –31 at 5 a.m. and a frostbite advisory was issued by Ottawa Public Health.

Monday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with periods of light snow starting in the morning. A south wind should begin this afternoon at 20 kilometres per hour, which will make it feel a little colder than the high of –10 C.

Tonight should bring an end to periods of light snow and the south wind as the low hits –11 C.

Then, the temperature takes one giant leap for Ottawa's humankind.

Tuesday should be cloudy with more than 10 centimetres of snow starting in the morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada. A south wind should gust from 20 to 40 km/h in the morning as the high reaches –4 C.

The snow should eventually turn into rain by Wednesday morning, with freezing rain possible on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's high so far is expected to be 2 C. Yes, that is above zero. Thursday and Friday also currently have highs of 1 C before the weather becomes more winter-like again next weekend.