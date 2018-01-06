Waking up to a very cold day after a night with wind chill numbers near the –40 mark might not seem like the best way to start a weekend.

But there's some good news: the Rideau Canal Skateway remains open, some sun will struggle through today and Monday is set to warm up to just below zero for parts of the region.

Before then, though — despite some sun — temperatures will remain in the –20 C range on Saturday and –12 C on Sunday.

Frostbite warnings will likely remain in effect until Sunday afternoon. Snow returns with the warmer temperatures next week and we might even see some freezing rain by the end of next week as we slip slightly above zero.

It's hard to believe when it's as cold as it is today.

Environment Canada is keeping an extreme cold warning in place for the entire region until Sunday night.

