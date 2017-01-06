Get ready for a wave of sunny days in the capital region with crisp temperatures as a pesky sidekick.

Friday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –9 C. Overnight, clouds remain as the low hits –17 C.

Saturday looks like the perfect day for skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, skating or any other outdoor winter activity you prefer. The forecast is mainly sunny with a high of –11 C, so bundle up, too.

There is a 30 per cent chance of snow on Saturday night as the low reaches –17 C again.

That slight chance of snow continues on Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of –14 C.

Sunday night's low should hit –20 C (without a windchill) before a 60 per cent chance of snow on Monday.

Right now, both snow and freezing rain are in the forecast for next week. Let's hope that changes.