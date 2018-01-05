Frostbite, extreme cold and wind — oh my! OK, it's not Oz but the cold may make us wish we could escape to another place this weekend.

Since Thursday night, the region has been plunged into yet another cold snap. This one, fortunately, only lasting until Monday.

Until then, take precautions against the cold. There is a frostbite warning in place and with the wind chill, it will feel like –30 and colder for most of the day and night.

Environment Canada is keeping an extreme cold warning in place for the entire region until Sunday night and expect the frostbite warning to stay in place, too. Adding to the discomfort are the winds, picking up as the cold moves in and the tail of the nor'easter on the coast pulls through.

We will see sunshine return Saturday, though, so if you can find a place out of the wind, the Rideau Canal Skateway is open as of 8 a.m. Friday and just waiting to be skated on.

