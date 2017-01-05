An overnight chill has frozen all that messy wet stuff from the last few days, and you can expect colder temperatures over the next five days in Ottawa, Gatineau and the surrounding area.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon, adding up to about two more centimetres of snow, with a strong northwest wind gusting from 40 to 60 kilometres per hour in the morning. The high should reach –7 C.

Thursday night also calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening with a southwest wind at 20 km/h as the low reaches –13 C.

The first work week of 2017 ends with no precipitation in the forecast, and sun! There should be a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high of –10 C.

Saturday should be sunny with a high of –9 C.

Sunday should bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –14 C.