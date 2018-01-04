The snow will make for a bit of a slippery commute this morning and expect limited visibility where the wind is picking up. Those winds will gust to 65 km/hr for parts of the region by the end of the day.

Mild temperatures during the day Thursday and a high of –10 C will mitigate some of the chill. But don't get used to it: a cold air mass is cycling in from the northwest beginning Thursday evening, and will drop us back into the cold zone by Friday.

This cold weather comes with an area of high pressure that will bring some sunshine, but even the sun won't do much to warm us as daytime highs in the –20 C range stick around through the weekend before things warm up Monday and Tuesday.

The cold snap has prompted Environment Canada to issue another cold weather warning and we should be prepared for the risk of frostbite over the next few days.

