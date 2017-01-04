More snow will fall on top of a wet, slushy mess as the temperature floats around the freezing mark in the capital today.

Wednesday's forecast calls for two to four centimetres of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning.

Environment Canada says a west wind should gust from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour early in the afternoon as the high reaches zero C.

All the slush and puddles should then freeze up overnight. Periods of light snow are expected to end as the west wind continues to gust, eventually becoming a northwest wind and gusting from 50 to 70 km/h. The low will reach –12 C with the windchill making it feel even colder.

You'll wake up Thursday appreciating the lack of precipitation in the forecast, but you will also likely feel salty thanks to the sudden freeze.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Thursday but a northwest wind should continue to gust up to 70 km/h early in the morning. The high will be about –7 C.

A little snow could fall overnight Thursday and Friday but there is only a 30 per cent chance at this moment.

The weekend should be sunny, at least.