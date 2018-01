More snow is on the way for the last day of January, but temperatures are set to moderate a bit.

Look for the snow to begin in Ottawa near midday, with four to eight centimetres likely by late evening. This means your afternoon commute will be affected.

The high will hit -7 C with a developing south-southeast wind gusting over 20 km/h by the afternoon.

It gets even milder briefly on Thursday before a big cool down starts Friday.

