Old Man Winter was back with a vengeance this morning in the capital — it felt like –26 with the windchill at 7 a.m. — and you should expect more of it this week.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of just –8 C.

The good news? A three-kilometre stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at 8 a.m.

Tonight should be mainly cloudy with periods of snow beginning after midnight, adding up to about two centimetres, with a low of –13 C.

February begins Wednesday under cloudy skies with two more centimetres of snow, much of it flling in the morning, and a high of –6 C.

The low Wednesday night could be even colder at –16 C, so expect Thursday morning to be very chilly.

Thursday should bring the sun back, mixed with some clouds, along with a high of –8 C. Overnight lows then sit in the –15 C range for three straight nights, so bundle up.

Looking ahead, expect sunny days on Friday and Saturday, then Sunday looks quite snowy.