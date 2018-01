A bit of snow around the region today — anywhere from a trace to two to four centimetres to slow things down.

High temperatures will be a touch below normal averages, reaching -8 C under mostly cloudy skies with a northwest wind of 15 km/h.

Around five centimetres of snow starts Wednesday afternoon with highs near -6 C.

Colder air arrives just in time for Friday, the opening day of Winterlude.