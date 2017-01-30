It's colder, but the sun will be around a lot more this week in the capital. We'll take it.
Monday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –7 C. The temperature sat at –16 C at 6 a.m. (though the wind made it feel more like –24).
Tonight should drop to –14 C with party cloudy skies.
Tuesday then brings a high of –6 C with another mix of sun and cloud.
We could see periods of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as February arrives. That also means the high creeps up to about –4 C on Wednesday.
Thursday, Groundhog Day, should be a little colder but once again a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast.
Icicles in the Market. Much colder this week -but it will b nice to see the sun. -16 now (w/c -24). ⛅️& a high of -8 pic.twitter.com/vi10mIFpC7—
@BlacksWeather