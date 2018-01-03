Ottawa's deep freeze has finally broken, so enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can — cooler temperatures are expected to return this weekend.

Today's temperature is expected to reach a balmy –7 C, a far cry from the frigidity we've experienced in the past few days.

Expect periods of light snow, with temperatures dropping down to –13 C tonight.

As the week progresses, things are expected to get cooler. Environment Canada is forecasting a drop back down to –18 C by Friday and –19 C on Saturday.

The only sunny day this week is expected to be Saturday — plan for cloudy skies and light snow otherwise.

null null