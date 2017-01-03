A classic wintry mix falls on Ottawa and Gatineau Tuesday with snow and freezing rain doing a little dance all day long.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect with snow and ice pellets changing to freezing rain later on Tuesday morning. That should linger for most of the day, according to Environment Canada.

The agency expects between two and four centimetres of snow before the freezing rain hits, as well as an east wind at 20 kilometres per hour in the morning with a high of zero C.

Environment Canada then expects between five and 10 millimetres of freezing rain before changing to rain or snow overnight.

The temperature should rise to 1 C this evening then fall while the east wind remains at 20 km/h.

When you wake up on Wednesday morning, you should find between four and eight centimetres of snow mixed with the freezing rain.

Wednesday should then drop periods of snow on top of that freezing rain (unless it melts), and bring a strong southwest wind gusting from 30 to 50 km/h as the temperature drops to –6 C in the afternoon.

The temperature will continue to drop overnight Wednesday and remain fairly low, eliminating the risk of freezing rain for the near future.