There appears to be a pause of the Ottawa area's freeze-melt cycle it experienced most of this month.

There are no temperatures above 0 C in the forecast for Ottawa this week.

Monday is pretty much an average late-January day with a high of -5 C under cloudy skies.

It should start to snow as early as this evening, with a few centimetres of fresh powder waiting for Tuesday morning.

The overnight low is -10 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday should get as high as -8 C in the day with a chance of flurries.

Thursday, Feb. 1, is looking like the warmest of the week as far as the forecast can tell with a daytime high of 0 C.