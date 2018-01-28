We are in store for a sunny Sunday, with some clouds mixed in.
Temperatures will be mild with a high of 1 C before dipping to –3 C in the evening.
A slight wind of 10 km/h will make it seem colder later in the day, feeling more like minus 5.
CBC News Posted: Jan 28, 2018 7:58 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 28, 2018 7:58 AM ET
We are in store for a sunny Sunday, with some clouds mixed in.
Temperatures will be mild with a high of 1 C before dipping to –3 C in the evening.
A slight wind of 10 km/h will make it seem colder later in the day, feeling more like minus 5.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Partly Cloudy
3°C
Light Snowshower
1°C
Cloudy
-2°C
4°C
Mostly Cloudy
4°C
Australian Open: Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski wins mixed doubles title
Citizens sue province over proposed wind turbine parks
Canal conditions
Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after overnight closure
#SheCanCoach campaign aims to fight idea that women can't coach
Ottawa to mark anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting
Test yourself
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 21
Weather
The sun will shine for Sunday
Mosaïvernales in danger of melting as warm temperatures hit region
recipe
Italian burrata by chef René Rodriguez
Former Orléans MP Royal Galipeau dies of cancer
What does diplomatic immunity really mean?
Brooke Henderson leads top-ranked Shanshan Feng in LPGA opener
Ottawa sledge hockey player Tyrone Henry closes in on Paralympic goal
Game over for rec soccer in Hawkesbury
The doctor will email you now: CHEO pilot reduced unnecessary referrals