Get out and enjoy the mild weather on Saturday — the temperature is expected to dip to –15 C on Sunday.

There's a 40 per cent chance of snow on Saturday with winds gusting at 20 km/h and a high of 0 C. Snow is expected in the evening — two centimetres to be exact — as the temperature drops to –4 C, according to Environment Canada.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow as the temperature dips to –9 C. By nightfall, the low is expected to drop to –15 C.

Monday comes with a mix of sun and cloud with a high –8 C and a low –14 C.