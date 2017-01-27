In the end, a mere one centimetre of snow fell in Ottawa on Thursday and you will likely experience the same today.

Friday's weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning with about two centimetres expected, including local blowing snow due to a west wind gusting from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour.

The temperature should remain steady at –1 C.

Tonight should see periods of light snow ending late in the evening with a west wind at 20 km/h and a low of –6 C.

Saturday looks like a great day to get outside with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of –1 C. It should be cloudy again, though.

The snow should continue overnight Saturday and possibly on Sunday. The high Sunday is more seasonal at –6 C.

Next week should be just a little cooler, but very bearable. The high temperatures range from – 5C to –8 C as of now.