Ditch the parka and pull out the rain jacket, Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is forecasting a solid chance of showers today, with the rainfall starting late this morning and continuing into the afternoon.

The high is expected to hit 4 C. Winds could gust as high as 40 km/h, so make sure your umbrella is a sturdy one.

Those showers should end before midnight, however. Expect an overnight low of –3 C.

Sunday, meanwhile, could see temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and flurries instead of showers.