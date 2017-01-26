We should see about two centimetres of snow today as the mild winter continues in the capital.

Thursday's forecast calls for periods of snow ending in the afternoon with a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning. The high is 1 C but the temperature should drop in the afternoon to –3 C.

Tonight should remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening and a west wind gusting from 20 to 40 km/h. The low is –4 C.

The work and school week ends with more cloudy skies and two centimetres of snow Friday, which includes blowing snow as a west wind gusts from 30 to 50 km/h. The high should be –2 C.

There's a chance of snow again overnight Friday as the nights become a little colder. Saturday also brings a 60 per cent chance of snow with a high of –2 C.

So that's perfect outdoor winter sports weather. Same goes for Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of snow and a high of –6 C.