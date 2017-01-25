Tuesday's snowfall was not significant after all, and we should get a break from the white stuff today in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

Ottawa received 5.6 cm of snow Tuesday — half of what was expected — in addition to about five millimetres of freezing drizzle.

On Wednesday it will be mainly cloudy as the high reaches 1 C. It'll be slushy, salty and messy, though.

Tonight should bring two centimetres of snow starting late in the evening with fog patches developing after midnight as the low hits –2 C.

Thursday should see periods of snow through the morning and afternoon that amount to about two more centimetres.

There should also be a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour near noon as the high reaches 0 C, but falls to –2 C in the afternoon.

The work and school week ends with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries with a high of –1 C.