Ottawa will likely see about 10 centimetres of snow today that starts during the morning rush hour and continues all day, ending late this evening.

CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black says the snow accumulation could range anywhere from seven to 12 cm as Environment Canada pegs a range of 10 to 15 cm.

Snow began just before 7 a.m. at the Ottawa airport with a northeast wind of 20 kilometres per hour. The wind will ease up, but the snow won't as we reach a high of –2 C.

The snow should end late this evening as the low reaches –5 C overnight.

Also, there is a freezing rain warning for areas south of Ottawa in Prescott-Russell.

On Wednesday, the sky remains mainly cloudy with a high of 0 C. This is the only day this week where snow is not in the forecast.

Wednesday night changes that. There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries overnight Wednesday that continues into Thursday. The high on Thursday is 0 C.

Friday is much of the same, while the temperature drops back to normal seasonal highs over the weekend as snow remains in the forecast.