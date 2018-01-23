Expect another slow commute this morning.

Freezing rain on top of the snow and ice pellets will make for some slippery spots to watch out for.

The freezing rain warning is still in place for the Ottawa area, with five to 10 millimetres still possible by late morning, says Environment Canada.

The warning has been lifted for the Kingston area, which has a decent chance of showers or even a thundershower this morning.

The morning will kick off with temperatures around –6 C, and windchill making it feel like minus 13.

Hope for temperatures to climb above the freezing point where you live, but the cold air does tend to hang around in the Ottawa Valley.

Blustery easterly winds will shift southerly by afternoon, but the temperature will struggle to get above 0 degrees.

