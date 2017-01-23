Winter weather returns in the capital today, including a special weather statement that warns of 15 centimetres of fresh snow and ice pellets.

Monday's forecast calls for a cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of snow and a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning with an east wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. The high is 0 C.

Tonight should bring a "significant snowfall," according to Environment Canada.

That includes periods of snow beginning after midnight with the east wind gusting from 20 to 40 km/h. The low is –4 C.

We should see between two and four centimetres of snow overnight followed by five to 10 centimetres on Tuesday. It will be a snowy Tuesday morning.

The temperature remains steady on Tuesday near –3 C with an east wind at 20 km/h early in the morning.

Tuesday night could bring more snow with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of –5 C.

There is much of the same on Wednesday with a high of 0 C, and a 70 per cent chance of snow on Wednesday night.

To summarize, snow is in the forecast morning, noon and night all the way through next weekend.