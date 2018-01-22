It will be a slippery start to the work week, as the snow that's been falling early Monday is forecast to change to ice pellets, then freezing rain at night.

The entire region is under a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada.

Several millimetres of freezing rain are expected to fall starting tonight well into Tuesday morning, even Tuesday afternoon in some parts of the Ottawa Valley.

That's on top of several centimetres of snow and ice pellets that will likely already be on the ground from earlier Monday.

The freezing rain should eventually change to rain.

Environment Canada warns roads and sidewalks will be slippery and dangerous and that these are conditions that can cause tree branches to break, potentially threatening power lines.

Closer to Kingston, freezing rain is expected to start a bit earlier.

The freezing rain is expected to change back to rain in those areas.

Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to hold steady around -6 C all day, rising to 2 C by Tuesday morning then dropping down to -11 C by that night.

Subzero temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the work week.

